Macclesfield Town fans: We're a laughing stock

Image copyright Ellie Thomason Image caption Ellie Thomason smiling before Macclesfield Town were beaten 8-0

You travel 400 miles to watch your football team play away in the Carabao Cup.

Your journey starts at 1:30pm. You don't return home until 2:30am.

Somewhere in between that time, your team gets thumped 8-0.

Life as a Macclesfield Town fan.

"We're bottom of the league, we've not won all season and I think the game just came at a really bad time for everyone."

Those are the thoughts of 24-year-old Ellie Thomason, who travelled to the London Stadium to watch Macclesfield Town getting thumped by West Ham.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One of the many goals West Ham scored against Macclesfield Town

"To lose 8-0 to what was pretty much West Ham's reserve team was just embarrassing.

"We're now the laughing stock of the country. Everyone was laughing at us on Twitter, it's just horrible" says Ellie.

Ellie tells Newsbeat: "We're nine games in and we've still not won a game. I think we could genuinely go the whole season without winning a game."

She works for BBC Sport but watched last night's game as a fan.

"Something's got to change because we could be relegated by Christmas at this rate."

The result was Macclesfield Town's biggest defeat as a Football League club.

Image copyright Sarah Carbutt Image caption Sarah Carbutt plays for Macclesfield Ladies Football Club

Sarah Carbutt, 25, is a life-long MTFC supporter and plays for the ladies' team.

Macclesfield Town were promoted to League Two this season.

"Over 700 Macclesfield fans travelled 400 miles to West Ham yesterday to watch a team completely lack drive and passion.

"It's just pure disappointment following on from such a good season last season," she says.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Macclesfield Town lost 8-0 to West Ham in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup

"I think everybody knew once we got promoted last season that being back in the football league was going to be hard but I don't think anybody thought it would be quite this hard," Ellie says.

The fans are not the only ones bitterly disappointed by the result.

Macclesfield manager Mark Yates said the loss was "not what we needed".

"I'm bitterly disappointed with the goals we conceded," Yates said.

