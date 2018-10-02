Image copyright Getty Images

Liam Payne says there's "definitely a chance" One Direction will get back together.

The boy band - created on The X Factor in 2010 - has been on a break for three years and its members have been pursuing solo careers.

When asked whether there's a possibility they will reunite, Liam said: "There is, definitely."

The singer also teased: "I saw Louis [Tomlinson] recently for something that I cannot say."

The five members of 1D - Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - originally came together on the The X Factor back in 2010.

In 2015, it was revealed the band would be taking a break and the lads went on to pursue solo projects.

Zayn's Pillowtalk and Harry's Sign of the Times were both UK number ones.

In 2016, Liam released his first solo single called Strip That Down which peaked at number three on the Official UK Chart.

His collaboration with Rita Ora on the song For You - which was from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack - reached number eight earlier this year.

Speaking at the BMI London Awards, Liam said: "I've been in touch with Niall and Harry a little bit.

"I think it would be nice if we could get back together, but we'll see. In time. All in good time."

Liam was at the BMI London Awards alongside James Arthur. The both picked up awards for Strip That Down and Say You Won't Let Go respectively.

The event was held to celebrate UK and European songwriters, producers and publishers of the most-performed songs of 2017.

BMI honoured Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid with the Song of the Year Award for Shape of You.

Tinie Tempah's publishing company Imhotep Music picked up its first ever award for Passionfruit - performed by Drake.

