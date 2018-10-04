Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mumford & Sons global tour includes 10 UK shows next month

Mumford & Sons have announced a new 60 date global arena tour.

They kick off their huge run in Dublin on 16 November - the day their fourth album Delta is released.

The Grammy award-winning band will then do 12 cities in 12 days before heading to the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Delta world tour will be their biggest since forming 10 years ago, 800,000 tickets go on sale from 12 October.



Mumford & Sons first toured during 2009-11 with their album Sigh No More.

They went on to tour two more times with two more albums - Babel (2012) and Wilder Mind (2015).

Three years on from Wilder Mind, the band are now set for their biggest tour yet.

Mumford & Sons perform onstage during the Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2016

Delta was finished just last month. The band's Ben Lovett says it's called that for many reasons: "First, there's the concept of the River Delta and how the rivers and oceans interact.

"The river is the gateway between the tranquillity and safety of the river and the wild unknown of the ocean. So that ties thematically into a lot of the lyrics - that transitional thing of facing up to life."

"Delta is also the fourth letter in the phonetic and Greek alphabet; and this is our fourth album.

He adds that he hopes this fourth album will "define them."

The tour will travel around the world for six months - finishing in Stockholm, Sweden on 21 May.

Their support act in the UK and the US will be American singer Maggie Rogers.

Maggie Rogers rose to fame after her song Alaska was played to Pharrell Williams during a master class at New York University

Support in Australia will come from English soul musician Michael Kiwanuka who was nominated for two Brit Awards in 2017.

Michael Kiwanuka is signed to Polydor Records and has been compared to the likes of Marvin Gaye

