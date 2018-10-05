Image copyright Bianca Del Rio

Skim past the Radio 1 Teen Awards and Michael McIntrye on the listings for Wembley Arena, and you'll see a booking for a foul-mouthed drag queen with "bad make up and bad hair."

That's how Bianca Del Rio describes herself, it's not us being cruel.

Bianca is the first drag queen to ever perform a solo show at Wembley Arena and that's a big deal.

The subversive LGBT artform has emerged from gay clubs and is now sharing the same space as 2019's Strictly tour.

And Bianca is as subversive as it gets, having shocked and entertained audiences at increasingly large solo shows in the four years since she won season six of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014.

"Anytime you give a man in a wig a microphone, anything can happen," Bianca tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"And this is the largest show I'll be playing in one night. It's not for the faint hearted, let's just say that."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bianca beat drag queens including Courtney Act (R) to win RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014

Bianca has previously performed sold-out shows in the UK to audiences of up to 3,300 people, but at Wembley she'll be delivering her politically-charged humour in a venue with a capacity of 12,500.

And yes, there are plenty of Donald Trump jokes in her show.

"I try not to get too political, but in this current climate you have no choice," says Bianca.

"Have you seen what's going on in America? It's endless. You would think I wrote some of that."

'Drag queens are not pathetic creatures'

Her cutting comedy has got her in trouble before.

Most recently, during a performance at Montreal Pride when she cracked a joke about a fellow contestant who had spoken on the show about being raped.

Blair St. Clair had kept the incident private until she was facing elimination from the show, when she told her story in front of judges and contestants.

"I have a problem with people who go on that show and cry every episode. Just do the show, it's drag queens," Bianca says.

"Drag queens are not pathetic creatures. Drag queens are fabulous and fun."

'It's OK, you don't have to like me'

Bianca faced criticism from the media and from people online for her comments about Blair, but says she won't change the nature of her performances.

"People feel they can just pass judgement with a tweet or with a comment and then you're supposed to change your life for them," says Bianca.

"I can't worry about what some phantom individual online has to say about me."

She believes in taking tragedy and turning it into comedy, and that's exactly what she'll be doing on her Jester Joke tour date at Wembley Arena.

"I can laugh at anything, there's humour in all of it and I think the minute you find it, the better life is," she says.

"Some people may think: 'Oh that's too much for me.' That's OK, you don't have to like me. I will still go on with my life and do what I do.

"You gotta laugh because if not, what are you gonna do? You're gonna vote and laugh. That's important."

Bianca Del Rio performs at Wembley Arena in September 2019.

