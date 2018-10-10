Becky Hill sings outside Manchester Academy after burst pipe cancels gig
Singer Becky Hill sang on the street outside the Manchester Academy after she was forced to cancel a sold-out show due to a burst water pipe.
She tweeted that the local council made a decision not to put on the gig but "that will not stop me".
Around 200 fans came to see her perform acoustically before she travelled across the city to watch her friend and collaborator MNEK perform.
Becky says the date will be rescheduled and fans should keep their tickets.
Speaking on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James she said: "It was so nice, my band suggested it on our WhatsApp group."
When asked whether her gig in Leeds tomorrow is going ahead she joked: "I think it's better for me if I do it out on the street anyway."
She explained last night's open-air performance had affected her voice as she sounded quite croaky on the phone to Greg.
Becky has steadily built up a reputation as one of the go-to women for dance singles since her appearance on The Voice in 2012.
She's most-recently featured on Back & Forth with MK and Jonas Blue, with her biggest hit so far being her 2014 song called Gecko.
Fans tweeted their support for Becky.
Becky's tour continues in Leeds on Thursday and will travel to Birmingham on Friday.
She'll play Nottingham on 13 October and 15 in Bristol.
