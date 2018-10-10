Image copyright Warner Bros.

It was one of the top three films at the UK box office last weekend, but you won't find A Star Is Born on the listings for your local Vue cinema.

The chain says it's "working very hard " to try to bring the film to its customers around the UK.

Vue hasn't revealed the exact reason why they're not screening it - and has apologised to customers who want to see the film.

Heavily tipped to win at the Oscars, it stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Warner Bros. who produced the movie says it is "continuing to work hard with Vue to find an agreement for A Star Is Born to be shown at their cinemas."

The news has angered customers whose only local cinema is part of the chain.

Vue has 89 locations across the UK and Ireland with a total of 854 screens.

A Star Is Born tells the story of a heavy-drinking musician who falls in love with a young, struggling singer.

Both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been touring the world promoting the film.

A handful of UK fans and media were invited to its London premiere - ironically held at the Vue cinema in London's Leicester Square.

Critics are already suggesting Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - or Cooper, making his debut as a director, could be in line for an Oscar next year.

The singer has composed new songs for the film, which sees the couple fall in love before struggling with her character's rise to fame.

Some scenes were actually filmed on the Pyramid Stage at last year's Glastonbury Festival.

