A hologram of Amy Winehouse will tour the world next year.

The hologram, which will use her original voice recordings, will be projected onto a stage in front of a live band, say its creators.

The singer's dad Mitch is on board, saying: "Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue."

Amy Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27 after drinking too much alcohol.

Amy had the most incredible soul voice - but also had a history of drug use and spoke about self-harm and having an eating disorder.

She only released two albums, Frank and Back to Black, during her life. Both have been certified triple platinum in the UK, selling over one million copies each.

Her most famous songs include Rehab, Tears Dry On Their Own and Valerie, with Mark Ronson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Blake Fielder-Civil and Amy Winehouse had an on-off relationship

In her short career, the singer won six Grammies (one after her death), a Brit award and a Mobo award.

In 2013, she was the first artist to be nominated for a Brit award after their death.

But she became as famous for her personal issues and relationships being in the tabloids as she was for her music.

Analysis by Steve Holden, Radio 1 Newsbeat music reporter

Is a hologram the right way of paying tribute to one of the most celebrated singers of modern times or does it feel a bit tacky and inappropriate?

Musical holograms are nothing new with the likes of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur appearing 'on stage' posthumously.

And seven years since her death, the prospect of seeing Amy Winehouse perform once again (or even for the first time) will be too good to miss for some.

Despite concert proceeds going towards the singer's foundation, others will be dubious about resurrecting an icon in a digital form.

The hologram may have the backing of Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse, but he's been criticised in the past for some of the decisions he's made as part of Amy's career.

His influence on her career was hinted at in the 2015 documentary, Amy, but he objected to his portrayal claiming the film was unbalanced and "tainted".

Image caption Amy Winehouse appeared on Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 2004

It's not yet clear which countries the tour will go to, but Base Hologram, which is producing the concerts, says it will start in autumn 2019.

