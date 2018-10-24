Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meet the athletes who carry on despite being injured

Picture this: You're mid-marathon, feeling pumped. Everything is going great.

Then suddenly you trip and fracture your leg.

At this point, you'd probably stop and get get some help, right? Not if you're Rei Iida.

The student crawled her way to the finish line of a marathon in Japan, even after suffering that exact fate.

Footage from Japanese television caught Rei with blood streaming from her legs as she was determined to reach the finish line.

But Rei isn't the first athlete to fight through injury get to the end.

David Haye's Achilles

Remember THAT David Haye fight from last year?

In the sixth round of his fight against Tony Bellew, Haye split his Achilles tendon and carried on fighting... to the 11th round.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ouch.

Shortly after the incident, images of David Haye's torn Achilles surfaced: He had completely destroyed the tendon.

But Haye wasn't the only one to get injured that day.

Tony Bellew told BBC 5 live that he broke his hand on the second or third round.

"It is sore now but I don't feel the pain - all I think about is winning," he told BBC 5 live at the time.

Elbowed at the Olympics

Another addition to the list is Team GB hockey player Crista Cullen.

She was described as "an absolute warrior" by the national hockey team for finishing Great Britain's match against New Zealand in the 2016 Rio Olympics, even after she was elbowed in the face.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crista Cullen moments before she was hit in the face

She started spilling blood across the field after the clash and was momentarily helped off the pitch.

But Cristi was soon back in the game with a plaster covering up her injuries and helped her team collect a 3-0 victory.

Kompany's broken nose

If you thought a broken Achilles was bad, imagine breaking your nose and cracking your eye socket. Ouch.

Thirty minutes into a World Cup qualifying match in 2013, Vincent Kompany went to head the ball - and then ended up hitting Serbian goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

He ended up with a broken nose, mild concussion and a cracked eye socket.

But instead of being taken off, Kompany played the full 90 minutes and Belgium qualified for the World Cup.

So at least he got the result he wanted.

Brotherly love

Who could forget this moment from the World Triathlon Series in 2016 where Jonny Brownlee was helped over the finish line by his brother Alistair?

The clip went viral and for most people, it was the first time they had heard of the Brownlee brothers.

After completing a 1500m swim and a 40km bike ride, Jonny was struggling to stand during his 10km long run.

His brother Alistair ran to hold him up and dropped from third place to tenth when he saw his brother struggling to stand.

Jonny had to receive treatment at the end of the race but don't worry - he was well looked after.

Bloody match

Ex-England Captain Terry Butcher suffered one of the bloodiest football injuries in 1989 in (another) World Cup qualifier.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former England Captain, Terry Butcher

Terry Butcher sustained his injuries in a qualifying match between England and Sweden when he clashed heads with one of the strikers from the Swedish national team.

As you can see in the picture above, it didn't end too well but like all the other players mentioned, he carried on.

Terry told the BBC in 2015 that the iconic image still follows him to this day:

"The picture of me with the bloodied head went all around the world and has since followed me wherever I've gone in football."

Terry ended up with nine stitches and still has the scars to prove it.

