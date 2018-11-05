Image copyright Getty Images

Camila Cabello emerged as the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

She took home four awards including best artist, best video and best song and best US act on Sunday.

The 21-year-old thanked her fans in Spanish as the ceremony took place in the city of Bilbao.

She said: "I love my fans so much. I know what it's like to be a fan. I know how special that bond is. I love you. I see you. Gracias."

Here are some other noteworthy things that happened on the night.

Nicki Minaj and Little Mix performed together

Nicki Minaj descended from ceiling in a giant, black veiled cage amid fireworks for her performance before picking up the award for the best hip hop act.

Little Mix then joined her on stage for the elaborate opening.

The girls gave me a gorgeous bouquet of flowers w|a card attached & I literally shed some thug tears once I got back to the hotel & read it. 😩🙈 So happy we worked together. They looked & performed BOMB tonight. @LittleMix #WomanLikeMe video out now #MTVEMA — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2018

Duo Jack & Jack we're also suspended from the roof in a glittering show.

BTS won for the best fans

K-Pop giants BTS took home an award for having the biggest fans.

The seven member group beat Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

Janet Jackson was honoured

Singer Janet Jackson received a Global Icon award.

She also performed a medley of songs over her 40-year career with a mix of African drummers, flame torches, fire breathers, more than 20 dancers and an elevated stage surrounded by flames.

She made a plea for "justice" for women who have had their voices silenced.

She said: "I feel moved to speak for women's voices who have been stifled. I am one of those women, women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear.

"I stand with you. You are my sisters."

Going in the bathroom

Panic! At The Disco also got an award for best alternative artists.

Lead singer Brendon Urie was not so gracious in accepting his award, saying: "This is going in my bathroom."

Just a girl from Nigeria

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage walked away walked away with best Africa act.

She said: "I'm just a girl from Nigeria living my dreams. I'm so thankful to everyone that's supported my journey so far, especially my fans. Thank you MTV!"

Lindsay Lohan and Ashlee Simpson also made appearances on stage at the event.

The show celebrated its 25th edition this year. The MTV EMAs are held in a different European city each year, with winners selected by fans across the continent.

Other winners included: Marshmello - best electronic act; Dua Lipa -best pop; Cardi B - best new artist; 5 SOS - best rock artist and Shawn Mendes - best live artist.

