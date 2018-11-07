Image copyright AMC

It's been a lot of years since we last heard from Breaking Bad's Walter White.

But if reports are true, the chemistry teacher turned crystal meth dealer could be heading back on to our screens - this time in a film.

The show's creator Vince Gilligan is signed on to make a two-hour project "set in the existing Breaking Bad franchise", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's not clear whether Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their Emmy-winning roles - after all they didn't in spin-off show Better Call Saul.

Whoever's involved and whenever it's set, is a new Breaking Bad film a good idea? We've had a look at some other series-turned-films to find out.

The Inbetweeners

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison attend the world premiere of The Inbetweeners 2 in August 2014

Breaking Bad is one of those shows that when it launched in 2008 ushered in the "golden age of TV" critics say we're now living in.

The Inbetweeners may seem like a different age but first aired in the UK that same year.

The Bafta Award-winning show received great reviews for each of its three seasons and the number of people watching it only increased.

There were rumours that a fourth series was being made but Blake Harrison shut down that rumour during a chat with ITV back in May.

Simon, Jay, Will, and Neil's transition from TV to the big screen proved a hit as far as box office takings - costing £3.5m to make - it made £65m.

The plot saw the teenagers leave their secondary school setting and head-off to Crete for a summer holiday.

Well-respected review site Rotten Tomatoes gave the original movie a measly 55% rating but that didn't stop a second film being made.

Still, thanks to on-demand services and repeats a whole new generation of fans are being introduced to The Inbetweeners.

Sex and the City

"I love you...but I love me more. I've been in a relationship with myself for 49 years and that's the one I need to work on," Samantha famously said during an episode.

Sex and the City was seen as revolutionary when it first aired in 1998 - four women talking openly about their love (and sex) lives with a lot of fashion references.

Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha became as real as our own friends - a journey which lasted on the small screen until 2004.

Four years later fans were still hungry for more which saw Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall return for a full-length movie.

Image copyright Getty Images

The film released in 2008 was universally panned by critics but was a massive money earner making over £400m in the US alone.

In 2010 Sex and the City 2 was released - it came and went with a whimper - just managing to recoup the £100m it cost to make.

Baywatch

Image copyright PARAMOUNT

You're not alone - we've all done the slow motion beach run - made famous by David Hasselhoff and his team.

Baywatch itself had a good run out on TV from 1989-2001.

Now aged 66, The Hoff was never going to be back topless and saving drowning damsels.

So instead in 2017 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was trusted with fronting the franchise.

Image copyright PARAMOUNT Image caption Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron starred in the Baywatch film released in 2017

The action sequences were huge, the soundtrack was solid and the cast were ludicrously good looking.

Critics however couldn't decide whether the film was hit or miss.

The Simpsons

The show holds the record for the longest-running primetime scripted series when it aired it's 636th episode back in April 2018.

Episodes usually are 20 or so minutes long but in 2007 fans were treated to an hour and a half of antics from Homer and the rest of the family.

Despite being on air for almost 30 years the show still continues to push the boundaries and deliver laughs.

Image copyright FOX 2013

Honourable mentions also go to 21 Jump Street, The Office's David Brent, The Addams Family, Mr. Bean, The Muppet Show, Power Rangers, South Park and Mission Impossible.

But this article can only be so long...

