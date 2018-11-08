YouTubers Jake Paul and Erika Costell break-up

Image copyright Getty Images

YouTubers Jake Paul and Erika Costell have broken up.

Jake announced the split in a statement on Twitter, saying "it is the healthiest thing for both of us" but Erika hasn't said anything publicly yet.

The couple, who have the nickname Jerika, have been together for around seven months.

Fans got a recent glimpse into their relationship during Shane Dawson's The Secrets Of Jake Paul YouTube series.

It appears Jake is pretty cut up about the split.

In the statement the 21-year-old said he could "barely hold it together" and the couple had tried to "work it out and find a solution".

He described Erika as a "beautiful soul" who had changed his life, adding: "She has helped me become a better person on so many levels."

Jake's relationship with Erika, 25, has always kept fans guessing.

In June 2017, the pair released a YouTube video which appeared to show the couple getting married and has had 31 million views.

A month later they released a song about their relationship called Jerika which charted in the Billboard Hot 100.

But in an interview with the New York Times in September 2017 Jake admitted they'd not tied the knot and they weren't even dating.

It appears earlier this year, their relationship went from fake to reality.

Erika featured in The Secrets of Jake Paul documentary in which they were filmed shopping together and holding hands.

Shane Dawson said their relationship "didn't feel fake".

Speaking to Erika he said she was "the only hope that Jake has of a normal life".

