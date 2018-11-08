Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy says his funding scheme for black students was turned down by Oxford University

Stormzy says his offer to fund a scholarship scheme for two black students was rejected by the University of Oxford.

The rapper's scholarship, which was announced in August, was instead taken up by the University of Cambridge.

At an event on Wednesday, Stormzy reportedly said he approached Oxford with the idea first but they didn't go for it.

Stormzy was speaking at an event for his new publishing platform, #Merky Books, at the Barbican Centre in London.

Dan Hancox, who has written a book about the story of grime, was at the event.

Tonight at the Barbican Stormzy revealed that the much-discussed scholarship he's funding at Cambridge Uni was first proposed to Oxford University, and they told him to get lost?! Incredible. — dan hancox (@danhancox) November 7, 2018

Stormzy announced the scholarship on A-level results day at his old school in south London.

"It's so important for black students, especially, to be aware that it can 100% be an option to attend a university of this calibre," he said.

The scholarship will pay for tuition fees and provide a maintenance grant for up to four years of an undergraduate course.

Cambridge and Oxford have both been criticised for not admitting many black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) students.

In 2017, 17.9 per cent of new students who went to Oxford University were from a BAME background.

