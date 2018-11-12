Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian-West has dedicated an award win to the emergency services dealing with wildfires and a mass shooting in California.

Accepting the award for best reality TV series at the E! People's Choice Awards, she said: "We truly appreciate what you've done for all of us."

She's one of several celebrities who have had to flee their homes as wildfires spread across the state.

A gunman also killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

Speaking at the award ceremony on Sunday, Kim said: "Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone.

"We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Firefighters are tackling three blazes across California

At least 31 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed by the fires sweeping California.

The fires come just a few days after 12 people - including a policeman - were killed by a gunman at a country music night being held at a bar in the state.

Kim said the award win was dedicated to "all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders".

"We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety."

Other winners on the night included Scarlett Johansson, who won the female movie star award for her role in Avengers: Infinity War, and Chadwick Boseman who won male movie star of the year for his role in Black Panther.

BTS picked up two awards - music video of the year for Idol and social celebrity of 2018 - while Nicki Minaj won female artist of the year and album of the year for Queen.

