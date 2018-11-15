Image copyright Rankin

Little Mix have posed naked with offensive words written all over their bodies to promote their new single Strip.

Words likes "slutty", "ugly" and "talentless" are scrawled across their strategically covered bodies.

In a post on Instagram, the band said Strip was "all about standing proud".

They said it was written to "encourage and empower people to be who they are". And their fans seem to love it.

The lyrics include: "Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this// Finally love me naked// Sexiest when I'm confident."

"We're talking about stuff we've wanted to speak about for ages," Jesy says.

"We've all suffered from body confidence and negative comments, and up until now we didn't really have a song we felt addressed everything we needed to."

"We just want women to feel equal and incredible," Perrie says.

The music video for Strip was co-directed by world famous photographer Rankin and features "real women" they describe as "incredible" and "inspirational".

The women who star in the video include influencers, activists, friends and family.

Muslim author and blogger Dina Tokio, appears in the video, and the band describe her as "a super woman".

Sex and relationships YouTuber, Hannah Witton, is another of the women chosen to appear in the video.

She said: "I'm so so so excited to be part of this".

Female Genital Multilation (FGM) campaigner Nimco Ali appears in the Strip video and described what Little Mix were doing as "game changing".

Journalist and author Bryony Gordon, who stripped down to her underwear to run the London Marathon, also makes an appearance in the video.

Little Mix say the idea behind the video is to "show the beautiful features that they once saw as flaws" and to invite "real women to do the same and celebrate alongside them".

Fans have been using the hashtag #StripForLittleMix to share their stories of empowerment.

Earlier this week, Little Mix announced they split from Simon Cowell's record label days before the release of their new album, LM5.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, are moving to the label RCA, which is part of the larger Sony Group, which also includes Syco.

Simon Cowell told The Sun newspaper that it happened because he fell out with their management company Modest Management.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.