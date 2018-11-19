Diddy pays tribute to Kim Porter

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim Porter and Diddy in 2009

Diddy has paid tribute to his ex Kim Porter, who died last week.

The American rapper said they "were more than soulmates" in a series of emotional posts on Twitter and Instagram.

The model and actress was 47 and was the mother to three of Diddy's children.

Numerous celebrities including Rihanna, 50 Cent and Missy Elliott paid tribute to her last week, but this is the first time Diddy has broken his silence.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," he wrote.

"But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby.

"I miss you so much."

"Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."

Posting a video of the two of them during a maternity shoot, he added: "I'll raise our family just like you taught me to."

Kim and Diddy dated on and off until 2007 and had three children together: twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20.

She had acted in films like 2001's The Brothers and in the US TV show Wicked Wicked Games.

The cause of her death is unknown.

