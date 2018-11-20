Image copyright ITV

Anne Hegerty has been praised for opening up about her Asperger's on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Fans watched her speak about her condition with former EastEnders actress Rita Simons.

"I didn't raise the autism issue. It's not like: 'I want you to know I have this interesting disability that you have to accommodate'," Anne explained.

"If someone else raises it then I make it quite clear that I'm happy to talk about it."

Anne - best known for her role on The Chase as The Governess - revealed she didn't get diagnosed until she was 45 in 2003.

According to the NHS, Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is the name for a range of similar conditions, including Asperger syndrome, that affect a person's social interaction, communication, interests and behaviour.

People with ASD tend to have problems with social interaction and communication.

On Sunday's launch show Anne was upset and told her fellow celebrity contestants: "I'm just really, really close to saying I can't do this."

In footage filmed before entering the jungle she said: "I've had to learn a lot about what I can and can't do and what I can and can't cope with."

Along with Rita, X Factor runner up Fleur East and The Vamps singer James McVey, Anne lost a task so is living in a the basic-rations part of the camp sleeping on mats on the ground.

She explained to campmates she has to fully imagine herself completing a task before she actually does it or else it can throw her off.

"I really appreciate how nice and sympathetic they've been to me," Anne told the cameras away from Rita.

"It was nice that they said I pick up on social cues because I'm never quite sure that I entirely do. I just get overwhelmed with all the things there are to do."

Viewers voted Anne to do the second task of the series called Monstrous Monoliths.

