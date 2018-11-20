Image copyright Getty Images

Cheryl has hit back at the "relentless abuse" she says she's received over her performance on The X Factor.

The singer says the "unbalanced negativity" towards her by the "tabloid press" has been "shocking".

Cheryl performed her comeback single Love Made Me Do It on Sunday night's episode and several criticisms have been made about her appearance.

Writing on Twitter she said: "This relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life."

Several articles have been written about the singer since her performance on the show.

She appeared to address one particular article, which suggested she had watched it on repeat because she couldn't "work out why everyone hated it".

"I did watch my performance back and I loved it," Cheryl wrote in her response.

Love Made Me Do It is Cheryl's first single since she became a mum to son Bear in March 2017.

Her Twitter post has had more than 4,000 likes since it was published at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Fans also tweeted their support for her.

On Friday, the ex-Girls Aloud star revealed she'd been getting help for anxiety over the past year.

Speaking to Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw she said having a baby had changed her perspective, adding: "Things that might have bothered you before or might have been a problem before, become less relevant to you."

She said that she decided to seek help "because I don't want the baby to feel that, and I don't want to feel stressed as a mam".

