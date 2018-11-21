Image copyright Reuters

Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots are to headline Reading and Leeds festival.

The festival will take place in Richfield Park and Bramham Park respectively over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Pale Waves, Blossoms and Bastille are amongst the other names on the line up.

There are notably no female headliners playing the bill despite the festival receiving criticism over the past couple of years.

Earlier this year its boss Melvin Benn told the BBC he aimed to "create a bigger pool of female acts" to choose from by providing 36 female artists with one week's studio recording time over the next three years.

This week campaigners who want to persuade festival organisers to have equal numbers of male and female performers by 2022 are meeting with officials at the European Parliament to put forward their concerns and ideas.

"Audiences want something different," PRS Foundation boss Vanessa Reed recently recently told Newsbeat.

So far, 140 festivals around the world have signed up to the pledge.

Benn who runs Reading and Leeds, as well as Latitude and Wireless hasn't signed up to it.

"Is that the right way to go about it - to say it's got to be 50/50? I don't know that it is," he said earlier this year.

"I do support the principle of it [gender equality]. I've chosen a slightly different way to go about it, but with the same principal aim."

Tickets go on sale for the festivals on Friday.

