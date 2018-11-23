Image copyright DISNEY

The first teaser trailer for Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King has been released.

Set to come out next summer, the film has huge names attached to it including Beyonce, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogan.

In the trailer we see the familiar opening moments of the story, where Rafiki presents a young Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands.

It was aired during NFL's traditional Thanksgiving primetime game in the US.

Here's a hit of nostalgia for you:

Fans of the original film were pleased to hear the trailer narrated by James Earl Jones, who plays king Mufasa in both the 1994 original and next year's film.

The trailer suggests the new film is following the original story - although with Simba looking so clear in the trailer, some people are worried about what that means for his dad...

me watching simba in the lion king trailer vs me thinking about mufasa's death in hd that we are going to see next summer

It's directed by Jon Favreau, who was behind the successful live-action remake of The Jungle Book.

Donald Glover will play Simba, Beyonce will play his love interest Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor will play his uncle Scar.

"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," Jon said.

Last year Newsbeat spoke to the cast of London's Lion King musical about the new film.

And Janique Charles, who plays Nala in the West End, had some advice for Beyonce.

Fan reaction to the new trailer has been largely positive, especially from young Americans who were watching during the football.

The Lion King trailer being released as millions of Millennials sit in their childhood bedrooms on Thanksgiving night, slightly drunk and vulnerable to nostalgia... someone give that marketing team a raise

The film is set for release in July 2019.

