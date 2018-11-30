Image copyright Getty Images

Brandon McKenna is a football mad 22-year-old Wigan Athletic fan. He's also gay.

It shouldn't matter, but it did.

Homophobic abuse from his own team mates, for a time at least, stopped him from playing the game.

"It wasn't often, but every time I got the odd comment it would really knock my confidence and effect how I felt about playing football," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Image copyright Brandon McKenna Image caption Brandon McKenna, a 22-year-old Wigan fan

"I'd get a lot of anxiety about playing with new players or anyone who wasn't a close friend."

Stories like Brandon's are what inspires the LGBT charity Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Now in its third year, it aims to make football and other sports more gay-friendly.

But it's not just LGBT football fans who care passionately about the cause.

'I was getting battered and beaten'

Image copyright Sean Walsh Image caption Football writer Sean Walsh has been a victim of homophobic abuse, even though he's straight

21-year-old Sean Walsh is a Tottenham fan. He plays football at university and writes about the sport too.

He's straight but cares passionately about making football safer for gay people. Part of that is because of his own experiences.

"At university about a year and a half ago, I wore rainbow laces to a match. One night the challenges came flying in. I was getting battered and beaten," Sean says.

"I didn't really think much of it at first until an opposition player slurred under his breath at me. Then I clocked what was going on.

"It was just awful. I'm a straight guy so can't imagine how bad it is for someone who is in the LGBT community."

'That can't be what our game's about'

Image copyright Jackk Oxenham Image caption Referee Jackk Oxenham thinks Rainbow Laces helps football players who might privately be struggling to come out

Listening to Sean was Plymouth Argyle fan Jackk Oxenham. He's a qualified referee and wants to make sure no homophobia creeps in to games he's in charge of.

Jackk's also straight but like Sean, thinks Rainbow Laces really does make a difference.

"Sean's experience, it just can't happen. That can't be what our game's about," he says.

"Until we're comfortable that people aren't being abused in football, it can only help the people who are privately struggling to come out.

There's only one out gay player in a top division anywhere in the world - Collin Martin of Minnesota United in the USA.

In the UK, Liam Davis who's played for Cleethorpes Town in the seventh tier, is thought to be the highest level example.

"We want to give players the courage that they won't be hated on," Jackk says.

"If someone came out you'd just hope they'd get treated the same."

The FA says it is working with the likes of anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out and Stonewall to make sure football is safe for LGBT people to play, watch, coach and ref.

But Jackk and Sean both think more needs to be done in football to make gay people feel welcome.

They'd like to see an entire Premier League team wear the laces to really make a statement.

'I'm a better player for coming out. I'm comfortable with who I am'

Image copyright Lewis Daly Image caption Great Britain water-polo player Lewis Daly says Rainbow Laces helps gay athletes across all sport, not just football.

While the campaign is inspired by football, it aims to get people talking about LGBT issues across other sports too.

Lewis Daly is a gay international athlete.

He plays water-polo for Great Britain and thinks the campaign plays an important role in his sport too. Even though boots and grass are swapped for a pool and trunks.

"Being a gay water polo athlete can be a little bit intimidating," Lewis explains.

"Especially to be coming out to teams when you spend half your life playing around in Speedos!"

Lewis was accepted when he came out to his team mates, but it was still daunting.

Image copyright Lewis Daly Image caption Lewis (in the white hat) hopes he can inspire young players in to realising they can be gay and a top level athlete.

"Sometimes there is some prejudice associated with the LGBT community. Being a top level player there is an expectation of you to have a certain persona.

"But being gay hasn't hindered me in any way shape or form. Everyone knows about my sexuality and I'm totally happy about that.

"In fact after I came out, I became a better athlete because I was totally comfortable with who I am and a lot happier.

