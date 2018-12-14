Image copyright PA

Stormzy and Adele are among artists who've joined Grenfell survivors to call on the Government to remove "dangerous cladding" from buildings.

The group released a video on Thursday which shows them appealing for "national change".

It's 18 months since the tower fire in west London which killed 72 people.

Since then, the government announced a ban on combustible cladding for all new schools, hospitals and residential buildings in England above 18m.

However, it will not be applied to those where the materials have already been fitted.

But the group, Grenfell United, says since then, little has changed and official figures show there are more than 400 buildings that still have "Grenfell-style cladding" on them.

The group is calling for a new regulator for social housing to reform the system and remove dangerous coverings from buildings.

The emotional, black and white film, which also features Marcus Mumford and Akala, involved more than 50 survivors and bereaved relatives along with community supporters.

In it, Stormzy says: "This is not a charity film, this is a clarity film".

It's not the first time the rapper has spoken out about Grenfell.

He use his appearance at this year's Brit Awards to take a swipe at the prime minister.

Stormzy said he wanted to use a voice to say something "bigger than me"

He closed the show after winning two awards and rapped, "Yo, Theresa May where's that money for Grenfell? What you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?"

Adele has also been supportive, in June last year she attended a vigil for the victims.

In the new video families and supporters affected by what happened at Grenfell talk about the impact of the fire.

"We are not asking for money, we are not asking for sympathy, we are demanding change," they say.

"Change so families up and down country are safe in their homes. Change so that people, no matter where they live, are treated with dignity and respect."

Grenfell United believes that 18 months after the devastating fire, little has changed.

Long term plans for the site of Grenfell Tower have yet to be finalised

"We are approaching the second Christmas since our loved ones died at Grenfell," says Karim Mussilhy, vice-chair of Grenfell United.

"But we've seen little change on the ground and people around the country are still living in buildings with dangerous cladding."

"Too often, people in social housing are treated with indifference by people who have a duty to care for them.

"Dangerous cladding needs to be taken off buildings and we need a new regulator for social housing to reform the system so people are listened to and treated with respect.

"We lost our loved ones, but it's not too late for others. We can't sit back while there is a risk another tragedy like Grenfell could happen again - that's why we're fighting for national change."

Cladding has been removed from numerous high-rise buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire

The appeal comes at the end of the last week of phase one of the Grenfell Inquiry.

It was set up to examine the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the fire.

It recently heard that residents were given the wrong advice to stay put in the block by 999 staff.

Mr Mussilhy said the inquiry had already shown "beyond doubt" that the 72 people were unlawfully killed.

"The Grenfell Inquiry has already shown... that our families were neglected, ignored and given cheap materials that turned theirs homes into a death trap."

"People across the country are still living in unsafe buildings, change cannot wait."

The government insists it's committed £58m to those affected by the tragedy.

