Image copyright Getty Images

Police have checked in on Pete Davidson after the comedian posted a worrying message on Instagram.

Fans raised concerns about the 25-year-old following a now-deleted post in which he's widely reported as saying he didn't "want to be on this earth anymore".

New York City police told Radio 1 Newsbeat that Pete, who has borderline personality disorder, is safe.

Pete split from ex-fiance Ariana Grande earlier this year.

It's reported that he wrote: "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore.

"I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last.

"All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pete speaks openly about living with borderline personality disorder

The Saturday Night Live star appears to have since deleted his entire Instagram account.

Hours after the post, Pete appeared in a sketch on the comedy show and introduced guest Miley Cyrus.

Fans and celebrities posted their support for him on social media.

Skip Twitter post by @jadapsmith Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @NICKIMINAJ We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @tanamongeau prayers for Pete Davidson. not cause it’s a Twitter trend. not cause you do or don’t “stan” him. because he’s a human with a heart who’s hurting and has to do it in front of millions of people- which can truly be the loneliest place. you’re valued Pete. we want you here. — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) December 16, 2018 Report

Pete spoke about his borderline personality disorder, which affects mood and how you interact with others, earlier this month.

He wrote on Instagram: "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help to kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth.

"No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this."

Symptoms of BPD can be grouped into four areas, according to the NHS: emotional instability, disturbed patterns of thinking, impulsive behaviour, and intense but unstable relationships.

Pete's ex-fiance Ariana Grande appears to have sent a message of support to the comedian in now-deleted tweets.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana and Pete broke up earlier this year

It appears she went to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, where Saturday Night Live is filmed, to support him.

"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know you have everyone you need and that's not me, but I'm here too," she wrote.

Ariana's ex-boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, was found dead at his home in September after an accidental overdose involving cocaine, alcohol and an opioid drug called fentanyl.

Pete and Ariana started dating in May and got engaged in June, but split up in October.

Following their break-up, the native New Yorker said he'd been getting "online bullied and in public by people for nine months".

Newsbeat has contacted NBC for comment.

If you're struggling with any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit the BBC advice pages.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.