YouTuber James Charles has told his fans to respect his privacy after one of them turned up at his house in LA.

It's happened before. "Please stop showing up at my house. I will not hug you, I will not take a photo with you, and I absolutely will not sign your palette," the beauty vloggler tweeted.

The 19-year-old has 11 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

James Charles is from from New York but has a house in LA.

He said on Twitter it was extremely disrespectful for fans to show up at his house and said it made him feel really unsafe in his own home.

It left him shaken, he later tweeted he was finding it hard to concentrate.

YouTube stars often see their homes been bombarded with teenage fans. Both Logan and Jake Paul have spoken about their house being surrounded by fans before.

James Charles also claimed he had to wait a long time for the police to arrive.

Newsbeat has contacted the LA police department and is waiting for a response.

Some on Twitter pointed out that being a well-known celebrity would always invite attention from fans.

Another tweet said: "You signed your life away when you decided to become a celebrity."

Lots of his fans replied with messages of support.

James Charles has gained a huge following through the make-up looks he shares on social media.

Two years ago he became the the first male ambassador for make-up brand CoverGirl.

More than 11 and a half a million people follow his Instagram account where James regularly posts how-to tutorials.

He recently took part in a beauty battle and went up against another celebrity make-up artist - Mario Dedivanovic.

They took turns to make-up Kim Kardashian.

