There's a time and a place to ask your ex to get back with you and that's not when she's performing a headline set at a major festival.

Cardi B's ex, Offset, marched a floral tribute on stage during her show at Los Angeles festival, Rolling Loud.

The display read: "Take me back Cardi" and she looked less than impressed.

She exchanged a few words with her rapper ex in front of thousands of fans before he wheeled his display back into the wings.

Cardi previously told fans that she and Offset had split on 5 December 2018, following reports he cheated on the rapper with other women. He's denied cheating.

The couple have a five-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

'Find out where the other person is and whether they want to be with you'

"Apology is something of a private thing," says Gurpreet Singh, who is a relationship counsellor for Relate.

"I think you first have to find out where the other person is and whether they want to be with you before you go and make a public statement about it."

Gurpreet says consent is as much a part of persuading someone to reunite as it is in any other part of a relationship.

"If one person feels they've done wrong and they want to get back with the other person - the other person has to agree to it.

"Consent is a huge part of it."

And Gurpreet says a breach of trust, such as alleged affair, doesn't always rule out reconciliation.

"Can couples rebuild a relationship after infidelity or an affair? Yes they can," he says.

"As long as both people consent to working through their problems and find out why the affair happened in the first place, it is workable."

Cardi has asked fans to stop attacking Offset

Following the incident, which took place on Saturday night, Cardi B has asked her fans to stop attacking Offset online for his actions.

"Unfortunately we're going through things and it's not private. It became public and I just want things to die down," she said on Instagram.

"I see a lot of people bashing me, but because I'm defending my baby father they think I'm getting back together with him."

She also compared criticism of Offset to attacks online leading up to Ariana Grande's ex, Pete Davidson, posting worrying messages on his social media at the weekend.

"I saw Pete Davidson was talking about how he doesn't want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day," said Cardi.

"I wouldn't want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people bashing him every day."

Pete has since been confirmed as "safe" by US police who looked in to it.

