A poacher has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to watch Disney's Bambi at least once a month.

David Berry Jr, who is from Missouri in the US, was convicted of illegally killing "hundreds" of deer.

It's not yet clear if the cartoon classic will have the desired effect on his rehabilitation - but it's not the first time an unusual prison sentence has been handed out.

March with a donkey

In 2003, two teenagers from Chicago were sentenced to 45 days in jail and ordered to march through the centre of their hometown with a donkey.

It's after the pair were found guilty of stealing and defacing a statue of the baby Jesus that was part of a church's Christmas Eve nativity scene.

Jessica Lange and Brian Patrick who were both 19-years-old at the time also had to carry a sign which said: "Sorry for the jackass offense."

Ten years of church

A high school student in Oklahoma was spared jail after being found guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

Tyler Alred, 17, was involved in a drink-driving accident that killed one of his friends in 2011.

In order to stay out of prison the teenager was told he must graduate from high school, then graduate from welding school, take drug, alcohol, and nicotine tests for a year, wear a drug and alcohol bracelet, take part in victim's impact panels, and attend church for the next ten years.

Get a job!

A man from Andalusia, in the south of Spain, took his parents to court after they stopped his pocket money.

The 25-year-old was demanding £355 a month from his mum and dad.

Instead, the judge at a family in Malaga ruled that he'd have to leave his parents' house within 30 days and learn to stand on his own two feet.

Listen to classical music

In 2008, Andrew Vactor was facing a fine of £120 for playing music too loud in his car - his music of choice was rap.

The judge offered to reduce the fine to £30 if he spent 20 hours listening to classical music by Beethoven, Bach and Chopin.

Judge Susan Fornof-Lippencott wanted Vactor to know how it felt to listen to music that he didn't enjoy.

Vactor only lasted 15 minutes listening to the music although he said he left because he didn't want to miss basketball practice.

