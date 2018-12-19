Image caption Pod hasn't eaten savoury food since November

In 2017, Padraig 'Pod' Howard and his mates estimated that he'd eaten 50 or 60 mince pies during the Christmas period.

So this year, he decided to put his mad eating skills to good use.

He decided to eat nothing but mince pies from 1 December until Christmas Day, and is raising money for the homelessness charity Crisis UK with his festive diet challenge.

"I went to see a doctor before I started," Pod told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"They asked if I had a history of diabetes in the family. Once I said no, they said I should be fine, (but) that I'll probably be really tired."

He's raised over £1,000 for charity

Pod's been taking vitamin supplements during his fundraising, because there's not much in the way of nutrients to be found in pastry and mince meat.

And oddly enough, he claims to have lost weight.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pod says he prefers more expensive pies - not because he's fancy, but because they contain less sugar

He's raised £1,200 for charity, but with Christmas Day in sight, Pod says he's now focused on his Christmas dinner, which he hopes he'll be able to keep down after living on such a high-sugar diet.

"I'm going to my Aunty's to have the normal thing and I cannot wait," he says.

"But I'm terrified I'm going to throw it up all over the table, so that's a big worry."

But what does the future hold for pie-loving Pod?

He's also craving pizza, and has been sniffing his partner's peanut butter on toast to get his savoury fix.

Image caption Pod has been advised to avoid alcohol and caffeine during December as they could make his sugar levels spike

But his future as a pie fan seems uncertain.

After his 2018 charity binge, Pod's not sure how he'll feel about his favourite Christmas treat when 2019 rolls around.

"I don't think I'll be having any more for a long time," he says.

"Next year I might think maybe I could eat another one, but certainly, as soon as it hits midnight on Christmas Eve and I'm done."

