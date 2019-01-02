Image copyright Getty Images/Netflix Image caption Expect to see more of Rihanna, Stranger Things 3 and the Welsh rugby team in 2019

If you thought 2018 was busy, get ready for what's gearing up to be another full on 12 months.

From new episodes of the biggest TV shows to major political change, sporting events and movie releases - 2019 is set to be jam-packed.

Here's a run-down of some of the things to keep an eye out for, get excited about or even get ready to avoid this year:

Music

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rihanna's last album was released in 2016

Victoria might not be there but expect Girl Power to take over again as the Spice Girls go back on tour for the first time in more than a decade. The tickets sold out straight away and fans are really excited.

She's confirmed she's been in the studio, so expect new music from Rihanna in 2019. There have been rumours that there could even be more than one album in the works.

Glastonbury is back after a year off and Stormzy will be headlining - he'll probably have new music to show off there too.

Here's a bigger list of what music to expect in 2019.

Gaming

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sony began its PlayStation 4 event with a trailer for The Last of Us Part II

By Newsbeat gaming reporter Steffan Powell

Expect the official announcement of the PlayStation 5 sometime in the next 12 months, but before that's available to buy there are some big releases to look out for.

If you like a bit of nostalgia in your games then the remake of Resident Evil 2 and the new Mortal Kombat could be the ones for you.

For fans wanting something new, games like Anthem and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are worth considering. They're both new projects from development teams with a history of making classic games.

2019 could be the year that we finally get a sequel to one of my personal favourites - The Last of Us.

Announced in 2016, many expect to see The Last of Us: Part II on the shelves this year but we can't be 100% sure (and will it include the main character from the original, Joel?)

It could also be the year that the much anticipated role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is finally on your Christmas list.

TV and film

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won the 2018 series of Love Island

Applications are now open for Love Island, so if you're not happy to just sit and watch, you could always try to be on it in 2019?

Lots of major shows have a new series on the way, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things are just some of them - there's a full list here.

RuPaul's Drag Race is coming to the UK and we're saying goodbye to the Big Bang Theory.

On the big screen, Toy Story is back nearly 25 years after the original was released.

It'll be another major year for Marvel as the Avengers: Endgame and its first female-led film Captain Marvel come out.

We'll also get to find out who Rey's parents are (or will we?) in Star Wars: Episode IX.

Brexit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MPs will vote on Theresa May's deal on 15 January

By Newsbeat politics editor Jim Connolly

You may have avoided it over the Christmas break or it may have been the source of a few rows over your turkey dinner, but Brexit is back and is the big political issue of 2019.

On 15 January MPs will vote on the prime minister's proposed withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

If she manages to get enough support for her deal, then the UK will leave the EU on the 29 March as planned and the focus will shift to how we trade with the EU in the future.

If the deal is voted down, then all we know for certain is the government has 21 days to make a statement on what happens next.

Labour would probably lodge a motion of no confidence in the government - which could lead to a general election and increase the pressure on whoever is in charge to hold another referendum.

Sport

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales are currently third in the World Rugby Rankings

2019 is a year full of world cups.

In September, England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will be competing with 16 other teams in Japan to be crowned rugby union world champions.

June will see England and Scotland's female footballers taking part in the FIFA Women's World Cup with Phil Neville's side in with a serious chance of winning it.

The Cricket World Cup is also being held in June in England and Netball's global showcase is being hosted in Liverpool in July.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.