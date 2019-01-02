Image copyright Getty Images

Inbetweeners star James Buckley says he feels "hated" following a backlash over the show's 10-year reunion episode.

The actor, who played Jay Cartwright, also apologised to anyone who "felt let down" by the one-off special, which aired on New Year's Day.

He told fans: "I'm especially upset as it really is the fans that made the Inbetweeners a success."

It's after several fans and critics described the show as "painfully bad" and "a disappointment".

Skip Twitter post by @James_Buckley Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry — James Buckley (@James_Buckley) January 2, 2019 Report

The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited - which was shown on Channel 4 - saw the four main characters of the hit comedy reunite for a two-hour celebration show.

It featured a selection of classic clips and James, along with co-stars Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas, chatted about their time working together.

But it didn't go down well with many fans.

Skip Twitter post by @gareth_bayley Greg Davies is so much funnier than Jimmy Carr. Wish he wasn't presenting The Inbetweeners #FwendsReunited it's so awkward. It could've been relaxed with the cast sharing anecdotes but instead they look like they don't want to be there. The format and Carr are ruining this. — Gareth Bayley (@gareth_bayley) January 1, 2019 Report

Blake Harrison, who played Neil Sutherland, also appeared to reference the backlash on Twitter.

The Inbetweeners followed four sixth-form students as they navigated through life at Rudge Park Comprehensive.

It ran for three series on E4 and also was made into two feature-length films.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.