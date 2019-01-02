Inbetweeners star feels 'hated' after reunion show backlash
Inbetweeners star James Buckley says he feels "hated" following a backlash over the show's 10-year reunion episode.
The actor, who played Jay Cartwright, also apologised to anyone who "felt let down" by the one-off special, which aired on New Year's Day.
He told fans: "I'm especially upset as it really is the fans that made the Inbetweeners a success."
It's after several fans and critics described the show as "painfully bad" and "a disappointment".
The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited - which was shown on Channel 4 - saw the four main characters of the hit comedy reunite for a two-hour celebration show.
It featured a selection of classic clips and James, along with co-stars Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas, chatted about their time working together.
But it didn't go down well with many fans.
Blake Harrison, who played Neil Sutherland, also appeared to reference the backlash on Twitter.
The Inbetweeners followed four sixth-form students as they navigated through life at Rudge Park Comprehensive.
It ran for three series on E4 and also was made into two feature-length films.
