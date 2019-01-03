Image copyright Getty Images

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande have been announced as the headliners for this year's Coachella festival.

The event held in California is famous for its sunshine, A-list guests and big-name headliners.

One person who isn't on the line-up is Kanye West.

It's being reported in the US that he was in negotiations to perform at the festival but couldn't agree on how to stage his show.

Coachella is held every year on consecutive three-day weekends in April, with each one having identical line-ups.

Joining Childish Gambino in the Californian desert on the Fridays - 12 and 19 April - are The 1975, Diplo and Anderson Paak.

Tame Impala are headlining the Saturday shows promising new sounds.

Appearing before them on stage will be Solange, Kid Cudi and Aphex Twin.

Ariana Grande is playing Sundays with Khalid, Chvrches and Zedd performing too.

Other names appearing throughout the weekend are Janelle Monáe, Weezer, Four Tet, Pusha-T and Ella Mai.

Last year Beyonce's set went down a storm with the thousands of people at Coachella and on social media too.

Jay-Z joined her on stage, as did Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

So the pressure's very much on for this year's headliners to live up to the hype.

American showbiz website TMZ is reporting that Kanye was in negotiations to appear at the festival as well.

It claims he wanted producers at the event to change the size and shape of the stage for his planned performance.

During his Saint Pablo tour he appeared on a raised platform of metal girders above the stage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande will headline Sundays at this year's Coachella

Basic tickets for Coachella cost around £350 but if you want to go obviously you'll need to travel to California too.

It's one of the most famous festivals in the world and it's reported that nearly quarter of a million people went in 2017.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.