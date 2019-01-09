Image copyright Getty Images

A Love Island contestant who had a check for testicular cancer on live TV says his brother has been diagnosed with the disease.

Chris Hughes was praised for raising awareness with his appearance on ITV's This Morning two months ago.

The reality star says his brother Ben checked for lumps the day after Chris was on the show.

Chris revealed the news on Instagram, alongside two pictures of the pair as children, urging others to get checked.

Chris, who's 26, was flooded with messages of support from his 1.9 million followers, who thanked him for raising awareness of the disease.

In November he was also praised for stripping off and showing men that there is nothing to be embarrassed about by getting their testicles examined.

Skip Twitter post by @lukebowman18 Found a lump didn't think it was anything being 24 thought I was too young, left it a year found the courage to go to doctors within a week had my right testicle removed was cancer and thankfully now I've been in remission for the last 6 month 🤜 — Luke Bowman (@lukebowman18) November 28, 2018 Report

The reality star decided to go public to encourage other men to get checked, after having his own health scare when he was a teenager and three operations on his left testicle.

He revealed on This Morning that his cousin had testicular cancer and that both of his brothers were infertile.

He also admitted that he didn't get examined until he was 20 years old, saying: "Because it doesn't come with a lot of pain it's easy to neglect.

"Everyone thinks they know their body. There's a right way to check them. I'll be honest with you it's not something you grab hold of in everyday life. You wash yourself but don't necessarily use your fingers to identify."

Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men, and Cancer Research UK says around 2,200 men in the UK are diagnosed each year. It is more likely if you have a family history of the disease.

But research from male cancer charity Orchid shows that 68% of men don't know how to check their testicles properly.

The Movember Foundation's advice is: "If you notice a change in size or shape, a lump that wasn't there before, or if they become painful to touch, see a doctor."

Chris echoes their message: "Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need to realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article you can check out the BBC Advice pages for help.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.