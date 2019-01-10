Image copyright Getty Images

You have to be careful what sort of information you give out on dating apps - especially if you're bragging about breaking the law.

One woman ended up with a fine of over $2,000 after telling a stranger she'd illegally killed a deer in Oklahoma.

What she didn't know was that the man she'd matched with was a game warden, who then changed tack in their chat.

Cannon Harrison went from flirting to asking subtle questions to try and identify the woman.

He was speaking to the unnamed woman after the end of Oklahoma's hunting season, which is why the woman's comment about having killed a "bigo buck" sparked his professional interest.

She also admitted using a spotlight in her illegal kill, which is when hunters shine a light at an animal to confuse and take the attention of wild animals.

Details were shared on Facebook by the Oklahoma Game Wardens page this week. The incident took place in late 2018.

Image copyright Oklahoma Game Wardens Image caption The woman sent photos of the deer she shot, which helped the warden track down his trigger-happy match

After sending photos of the deer and personal details to Cannon, he reportedly tracked the illegal hunter down on social media, with wardens showing up at her house the next morning to take action.

"As Game Wardens our personal lives are often blurred into our professional lives. This is often the case when it comes to social media, personal cell phones, and now dating apps," wrote Oklahoma Game Wardens on Facebook.

"She has already pled guilty and paid multiple fines."

'That's her biggo buck? Lmfao'

Alongside screengrabs of Cannon's conversation with the illegal hunter, the wardens shared photos of her "bigo" kill.

Followers have commented on the size of the deer, saying it's actually quite small, with some even describing the buck as a "baby".

Other have taken issue with the fact only the head had been taken as a trophy along with a small strip of meat from the dead animal.

"Honestly, the first thing I thought was that it was someone who was messing with me because they knew who I was," Cannon told The Washington Post.

"It seemed too good to be true."

US reports claim she was fined $2,400 (£1,885) and will avoid jail time because she was willing to pay the fine.

