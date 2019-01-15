Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West during a US TV interview.

Kim revealed the couple were expecting a boy via a surrogate mother.

She was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who were said to be shocked that Kim was sharing the news.

Kim and Kanye already have three children - North, Saint and Chicago - who are aged between five and one year. Chicago was also born by surrogate.

Kim confessed she'd already let the cat out of the bag after having too many alcoholic drinks at Christmas.

Image caption Kim and Kanye already have three children including son Saint and daughter North

"Well, it's out there," she told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people.

"I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Kim gave no hint of when the baby was due, other than it would be "sometime soon".

Kim had previously said that rising gun crime in the US had made her "hesitant" to have more children, during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018.

But she also stated that Kanye was keen for more kids, saying he wants seven children in total.

