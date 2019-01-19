Image copyright Virginamerica/REX/Shutterstock

Social media star Boo the Pomeranian dog has died at the age of 12.

His owners say he had shown signs of heart problems ever since his "best friend" - a dog called Buddy - died in 2017.

"We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us," they wrote on his official Facebook page.

Boo had 16 million followers on Facebook, made TV appearances, and even released a book called Boo - the life of the world's cutest dog.

Boo and his friend Buddy had lived together for 11 years - before Buddy passed away in September 2017 at the age of 14.

His owners, who are from the US, say Boo passed away in his sleep early Saturday morning and they were "heartbroken".

They added: "But we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort.

"We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time."

His owners went on: "Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again.

"Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go."

As well as releasing a book, Boo met with celebrities such as Seth Rogan, became an ambassador for a US airline and appeared on several TV shows in the US.

His owners said they'd received many notes over the years from people sharing their stories of how Boo "brightened their days and helped bring a little light to their lives during difficult times".

"And that was really the purpose of all this...Boo brought joy to people all over the world."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.