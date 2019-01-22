Image copyright Getty Images

Drake has announced new tour dates across the UK and Europe.

He'll play six gigs in London, three in Birmingham and two in Manchester, where the tour starts, across March and April.

BBC Radio 1Xtra's Tiffany Calver will open the shows with a set and Canadian Tory Lanez will support.

Tiffany was recently announced as Charlie Sloth's replacement on 1Xtra's Rap Show, which is also broadcast on BBC Radio 1.

After beginning at the Manchester Arena on March 10th, Drake will visit Paris, Dublin, Antwerp and Amsterdam in addition to the UK dates.

His 2017 Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour visited the US and Canada, but this will be his first UK visit since Would You Like a Tour? which ended in 2015.

Alongside him will be hip hop DJ Tiffany Calver, who is the first woman to present the prestigious Saturday night rap slot.

The 24-year-old took over in early January, following the likes of Tim Westwood and Charlie Sloth in presenting the show.

"I'm honoured to be taking over the slot that has pretty much soundtracked my life," she said at the time.

Image caption Tiffany was the first female to curate a mix for Drake's OVO Sound radio show.

Earlier this year, she opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z's On The Run tour and is the official DJ for Fredo, who recently had a UK number one with Funky Friday with Dave.

