Chelsea's latest signing Gonzalo Higuain is no stranger to playing for manager Maurizio Sarri.

The striker played for him while at Napoli in 2015-16 - where he made history breaking the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 league goals.

Weirdly, there is a trend in football between some managers and their players where their bond is almost inseparable.

We've taken a look at some of the game's greatest player-manager relationships:

Harry Redknapp and Jermain Defoe

Before Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity, the 71-year-old was once boss of West Ham United.

He managed between 1994 and 2001 and during that time he signed a then-promising young player - Jermain Defoe.

Redknapp then went on to sign the striker two more times, for two different clubs.

Defoe joined Portsmouth in January 2008 and then played under Redknapp again when he signed him for Tottenham Hotspur a year later.

Neil Warnock and Paddy Kenny

Goalkeeper Paddy Kenny is no stranger to following Neil Warnock.

The Sheffield-born boss has signed Kenny five times, taking the shot-stopper across the country from 1998.

In order of club, he's signed for Bury, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Rotherham while Warnock has been in charge.

David Moyes and Marouane Fellaini

This is one relationship that didn't really have a happy ending.

David Moyes first worked with Belgium international Marouane Fellaini at Everton where the midfielder scored 46 goals.

When Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, he signed Fellaini again - for £27.5 million.

On Fellaini's signing, Moyes said: "He is a player with great ability and strength and I think he will make a real difference to our squad."

However, their new partnership wasn't as successful.

After arriving at Old Trafford, Fellaini was soon injured and then says he felt like a "scapegoat" for the club's struggles under Moyes.

Moyes was sacked less than a year into the role. Felliani remains at United.

Sam Allardyce and Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan's close relationship with manager Sam Allardyce earned him the captain's armband at three clubs.

Allardyce first managed Nolan at Bolton - where the midfielder made 345 appearances and scored 50 goals - and the pair were reunited again in 2009 when he signed for Newcastle.

He then went on to play for Allardyce for a third time at West Ham United.

"We've got that sort of relationship where I think it's just a trust that he has in me," Nolan told the BBC in 2012.

Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Carvalho

The "Special One" and Ricardo Carvalho first linked up when Jose Mourinho joined Porto in 2002.

The two were then together at Chelsea, with Mourinho bringing Carvalho in on a £19.85m fee.

The pair were reunited again in August 2010 when the defender signed for Real Madrid - where Mourinho had moved to three months earlier.

After six years at Stamford Bridge, Carvalho said the opportunity to work under Mourinho again was a huge incentive to move.

"I've wanted to come here for a long time," he said at the time.

"Mourinho is a winning manager and I have come to a winning club."

