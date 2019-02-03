Image copyright BBC/ Getty Image Image caption Novelist, Chiedu Oraka, Octavian (l-r)

"People have been used to four white guys and a guitar at places like this for so long," says Mat Oliphant, the manager of Hull's New Adelphi Club.

The 180 capacity room has played host to the likes of Green Day, Mumford & Sons and Oasis in its 34-year history.

But things have changed recently.

"As a booker it can be quite difficult to think a guy with a PA and a microphone is going to bring in 200 people. But when it's done properly, of course they do," says Mat.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Novelist has toured small venues around the UK in his role as the 2019 Independent Venue Week ambassador

Mat was speaking to Newsbeat ahead of Novelist doing a four-date tour for Independent Venue Week (IVW).

His Hull date will be played on Sir Spyro's BBC Radio 1Xtra show on 8 February.

It's the first time the station has worked with IVW in the event's six-year history. The show will also include a performance Hull-based hip hop, grime and spoken word artist Chiedu Oraka.

Chiedu says he's performed "pretty much everywhere there is to play in Hull" but admits it wasn't always easy to get a gig.

"A couple of years ago this would never have happened...This is a massive shift in the right direction," he says.

Image copyright Stewart Baxter Image caption Chiedu Oraka has been played on BBC Introducing, Radio 1 and 1Xtra but says he struggled to get booked at small venues

"There was the occasional night at The Adelphi but I was normally performing at indie gigs between bands or an acoustic singer.

"It was definitely harder for people like me at the start."

He acknowledges bands and other acts have helped keep venues like The Adelphi open but suggests it's now time for grime and rap to be taken more seriously.

"Most places I went weren't up for my genre of music.

"But grime and rap is some of the most popular music in the UK at the moment. It's getting better but it's up to us artists to work together and help turn the tide."

Image caption Octavian has a sold out show at London's Kentish Town Forum, which has a capacity of 2,300

Despite saying he'd played shows where people "didn't understand" his music, BBC Music's Sound Of 2019 winner - Octavian - says "it's all part of progression".

"With anything you're trying to build, people are going and knock it down and they won't understand it.

"But then the smart people just keep trying and keep going. We had shows where nobody knew who we were."

Ahead of his performance as part of BBC Music's Sound of 2019 Live, he told Newsbeat: "I still have shows now where nobody knows who I am and I have to win them over."

"There's still seven billion people in the world, once you've got all of them, that's when you're done."

Image copyright Google maps Image caption The New Adelphi Club in Hull has been hosting gigs since 1984

Founder of Independent Venue Week, Sybil Bell, says it's "so refreshing" to have Novelist involved in the event.

"We've never seen a such a healthy urban scene but historically it doesn't come up through these venues - it's a huge opportunity.

"By having Novelist on board we're saying to venues: 'He's our ambassador - can we get some exciting shows booked in? Your audiences, who are loyal to you, will get something new'."

"To not try feels like a missed opportunity... If you open your doors and open your minds there's a really exciting stuff out there."

