A singer who had a tattoo of Harry Styles on her cheek says it's a fake.

Kelsy Karter made headlines around the world - including in a story by Radio 1 Newsbeat - when she shared the photo of her new face ink on Instagram.

The singer, who's from New Zealand, had tweeted to say that she was planning something special for Harry's birthday on 1 February.

She's now admitted it was a stunt to publicise her latest single about the former One Direction singer.

Kelsy shared the photo of Harry's face tattooed on her cheek a few days ago with the caption "mama, look what i made me do".

People couldn't believe that she'd had the ink done on her face, and many were critical of the design itself.

She'd released a song about Harry Styles and many thought she was a crazy fan.

"Harry, I'm gonna make you love me," she sang.

"You gonna make me breakfast. It's a secret just between us. We can keep it low-key. I ain't being funny. You should be so lucky, to put your velvet arms around me."

But now Kelsy, who lives in Los Angeles, says the tattoo is fake.

She's posted a video on YouTube explaining the whole idea behind the tattoo.

"In April 2018 I was going through the hardest time of my life," she writes in the video.

My dog Diva died, my relationship ended and the last thing I wanted to do was to write another sad song about it."

Instead, she decided to write a song about Harry Styles.

A week later, Kelsy says she directed, produced and edited the accompanying music video "for $300" (£229).

"Then we shelved it for six months and wrote the rest of the record."

Fast forward to 2019 and with Harry's birthday approaching - in a (successful) attempt to get noticed, Kelsy decided to get Harry's face tattooed on erm... her face.

She had help from celebrity tattoo artist, Romeo Lacoste, to make it look real.

He's previously tattooed celebrities including Kendrick Lamar, Swae Lee and Justin Bieber.

Kelsy also had help from a make-up artist.

"BTW, we know it looked ridiculous. That was the point," she says in the video.

"The tattoo has gone. All that's left is the music, Which is what my rockstar team and I had planned all along."

