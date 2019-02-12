Image copyright Getty Images

Marvel stars Letitia Wright and Tom Holland are among the UK celebrities named on Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 Europe list for 2019.

It's a list that recognises young talent and is released every year by the US publication.

The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn is also on the list, alongside Lily James and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Music artists Ella Mai, Octavian and Jess Glynne are also recognised in the annual round-up.

Other UK celebrities which make the list include Daniel Radcliffe, Jorja Smith and George Ezra.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Octavian, Ella Mai and Jorja Smith are three of the rising stars from the world of music on the list

Tom Holland earned his spot for his appearance as Spider-Man, say Forbes, a role he began before turning 20.

Letitia Wright is honoured for her part in Oscar-nominated Black Panther - which earned more than $1bn (£794m) at the box office.

Octavian is named due to him topping the BBC's Sound of 2019 list - after surviving homelessness and poverty, says Forbes.

But it's not just celebrities who have been recognised on the list of 300 names.

'Young disruptors'

Image copyright 23 Code Street Image caption Anisah says she will celebrate her inclusion on the Forbes list by "working - like every other day"

Coder Anisah Osman Britton is named for the coding school 23 Code Street, which she launched for women and non-binary individuals to help balance a male-dominated industry.

"Apple released a health app that had no period checker a few years ago, that for me was a big catalyst into why we needed more women in the industry," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

23 Code Street not only teaches coding in London, but for every paying student in the UK, the school also educates women in the slums of Mumbai.

"The world is changing so fast and the people left behind tend to be the most disenfranchised," she says.

"In India right now, that's women from the most disadvantaged communities."

'We've got to keep stock of these little wins'

Image copyright Birdsong Image caption Sophie (right) runs Birdsong with co-founder Sarah Neville and designer Susanna Wen

The three co-founders of Birdsong, a feminist clothing brand, also make the list with their ethical fashion store.

They don't use Photoshop on images of their models and pay the women who make the clothes they sell up to 80% of the proceeds.

Sophie Slater, one of Birdsong's three founders, says they will celebrate their inclusion when they find the time.

"We've just booked some drinks in for 10 days' time because we're so busy until then," she tells Newsbeat.

"It's really hard work running the business so we've got to make sure we keep stock of these little wins and soak it up as much as we can.

"There's always another challenge round the corner, so it's quite easy to forget when we've got something to be really proud of and celebrate."

She says she hopes some of the major online retailers will try to become more ethical in 2019.

'New ideas to the old world'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Martin Larsson, Adam Lindgren and Pierre Silfver are three of the eSports players on Forbes' 2019 list

Under 30s from finance, technology, gaming and media are also honoured in this year's list.

Forbes describes the 300 people named as "young disruptors" who are "bringing new ideas to the old world" and states that the people named have positive opinions about Europe following Brexit.

It claims that 92% of its 30 Under 30 are "optimistic" about the future of start-ups on the continent.

Forbes first launched its 30 Under 30 list in 2011 in America, and introduced the Europe list in 2016.

The list names 30 influential young people across 10 categories - including art and culture, manufacturing and industry and science and healthcare.

You can see the full list here.

