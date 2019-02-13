Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Idles frontman Joe Talbot supports the idea not to publish set times

The owner of the famous 100 Club in London says he will "rethink" plans not to publish any stage times for shows.

The music venue on Oxford Street wanted to get "people to watch support acts" by refusing to tell ticket holders when the headliners are performing.

Many people loved the idea but others weren't so keen - claiming it would impact how some fans, like disabled gig-goers, experience shows.

"It's to give supports some support. But it's been viewed as something completely different," owner Jeff Horton tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

He says it's a plan he's thought about "for a long time" after the band Slaves tweeted back in November that they wouldn't be telling people when they were on stage.

"I thought it was a really good idea but quite obviously there are a lot of people out there who don't," Jeff adds.

"To be fair I've looked at a lot of the comments from people, the sensible comments, who are genuinely concerned about babysitters, living a long way from central London and disability access.

"We are obviously going to rethink what we're going to do and try and find some middle ground.

"In my heart of hearts I would love to see more support for support bands - they're our next generation of big bands coming through... I didn't mean to tell people they have to be there."

Currently the venue tells fans what time each support band is on and also what time the headliner will be playing.

Jeff says the club may now consider just announcing the time the first act is performing so "people have a choice and they know they can come here and see an extra band".

Some of the replies on social media had suggested that the change was purely a business move to get more money behind the bar.

But according to Jeff, that wasn't the plan.

"If people come here and see another band we are going to make a bit more money but it's not going to pay the rent on Oxford Street.

"But for a lot of other grassroots venues it could be what keeps them afloat.

"So that was the thinking behind it as well. That and the fact that I genuinely would like to see good support bands play to more than 25 people."

Idles frontman Joe Talbot, who performed with the band at the 100 club on Monday, supports the idea not to publish set times.

"You might discover your favourite band at seven o'clock," he tells Newsbeat.

"It would just be good if people started getting being new music and really pushed themselves to be proactive to listen."

Guitarist Mark Bowen adds: "That gig was better because the band who supported us, Lice, played an absolute blinder. I was in the crowd just shouting along.

"Also often for a support band this is the biggest gig of their lives so they're firing on all cylinders."

But Joe admits he can understand why some people would have an issue with the change.

"The only thing is that if they know the times they can arrange stuff and get things done early.

"Often, people do want to hear new music but they just don't have the time in the day.

"There's lots you can do to combat that... you could have the support acts on after you - but you've got to try.

"Independent venues like the 100 Club are at the forefront of making a conscious effort to change the way people think about live music. It's great."

