Beyonce and Jay-Z posed in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a crown as they accepted the Brit for best international group.

Writing on Instagram, Beyonce said: "In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas."

That's a reference to their video for Ape**** in which they stood in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris.

But for their Brits acceptance, the couple restaged that video next to a portrait of Meghan Markle.

Beyonce added: "Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

The Guardian newspaper's deputy music editor Laura Snapes said their decision to accept the award in front of a portrait of Meghan was a "wow" moment.

"Very classy, pointed support of a black woman being treated repulsively by the UK tabloids," she wrote on Twitter.

Other people also suggested Beyonce and Jay-Z's video was a message to the media and a statement of support for Meghan.

The Duchess, who married Prince Harry last year, has been the subject of many headlines this year.

Some people have accused parts of the media of being negative about Meghan - who is around seven months pregnant.

Accepting the award, Beyonce thanked the Brits saying they've always been "very supportive".

"Everything is love, Thank you."

Jay-Z then replies "You're welcome" before the couple turn around to face the painting of Meghan.

The portrait of the Duchess featured in the video was taken from the alumni magazine cover of the US sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma.

She was a member between 2001 and 2003 when she attended the Northwestern University.

Artist and illustrator Tim O'Brien, who created the portrait, has previously created a painting of Beyonce in the style of Queen Elizabeth I.

He tweeted about seeing his portrait of the Duchess at the Brits and congratulated the Carters on their win.

