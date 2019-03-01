Image copyright PA/Reuters/Getty Images

Brexit - it seems like it's been going on forever. But now there's only four weeks to go until the UK leaves the EU on 29 March.

When the referendum was first announced, Kanye and Jay-Z were still friends and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hadn't even met yet.

Sir Alex Ferguson was managing in the Premier League and Will.i.am and Britney were number one.

Here's some of key moments in the Brexit timeline - with a little help from Adele, Pokemon and Leicester City.

23 January 2013: Referendum is announced

Prime Minister David Cameron announces that the UK will get a "very simple in or out choice" on EU membership - if the Conservatives win the next election.

Willi.i.am's Scream & Shout, featuring Britney Spears, is top of the charts and Barack Obama has just started his second term as US president.

8 May 2015: Conservatives win the general election

Fast forward two years, and the Conservatives win the election outright and Ed Miliband resigns as Labour leader.

Meanwhile, emoji becomes the fastest growing language in the UK, according to a university professor.

20 February 2016: David Cameron sets referendum date

After finishing renegotiations on the UK's relationship with the EU, David Cameron announces that there will be a referendum on 23 June 2016.

A few days later, Adele cleans up at the Brit Awards, winning best British single for Hello, best British album, best British female solo artist and the global success award.

23 June 2016: The UK votes to leave the EU

The fact that Leicester City are Premier League champions is still sinking in.

The referendum is held, and the UK votes to leave the EU. David Cameron announces his resignation as prime minister.

A few days later, England lose 2-1 to Iceland in Euro 2016, and Roy Hodgson resigns as manager - while Wales make it all the way to the semi-finals.

13 July 2016: Theresa May becomes prime minister

Prince Harry has recently gone on a blind date with US actress Meghan Markle - although the world won't know this until a few months later.

Theresa May becomes the UK's new prime minister and promises to lead a "one nation" government that works for all not just the "privileged few".

The country spends the rest of the summer getting into mass brawls, using phones while driving and trespassing onto railway tracks - all to try and catch some Pokemon.

2 October 2016: Theresa May announces Brexit date

Sam Allardyce has just left his post as England manager after he was secretly filmed discussing how to "get around" international football rules, and Gareth Southgate takes temporary charge.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have recently split after 12 years together - as have Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston after three months.

Prime Minister Theresa May announces that the UK will leave the EU on 29 March 2019 - which seems like an age away.

29 March 2017: Article 50 is triggered

Cheryl has just given birth to her and Liam Payne's baby son, Bear.

The process for leaving the EU, called Article 50, is triggered - which officially starts the two-year countdown to Brexit.

18 April 2017: Another general election is announced

Prime Minister Theresa May calls a surprise general election for June, and it's predicted the Conservative party will win easily.

The UK has another thing on its mind as well - Ed Sheeran's new album ÷ (Divide) is taking the charts by storm.

8 June 2017: Election result is revealed

In a shock result, the Conservative Party loses its majority in the House of Commons which makes it a lot harder for Theresa May to pass future laws.

The UK - and the world - are at the height of Reggaeton-mania, with Despacito reigning in the charts.

8 December 2017: First phase of Brexit talks ends

A last-minute deal between the EU and UK is agreed.

It says there will be no "hard border" between the UK and Ireland, the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU will be protected, and the so-called "divorce bill" will cost around £39bn.

Meanwhile every Sunday, the whole nation's getting its mind blown by David Attenborough's Blue Planet II.

9 July 2018: Resignations from the Cabinet

A day after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also resigns. It's over Theresa May's "Cheqeurs plan" for leaving the EU.

But England's attention is focused on Russia and Gareth Southgate's waistcoat for the upcoming World Cup semi-final against Croatia. It's England's best chance to reach a final in a generation.

14 November 2018: UK and EU agree withdrawal agreement

Theresa May agrees the text of the withdrawal agreement with the EU, but it's not well-received back in the UK.

England's World Cup glory is now just a distant memory after the team failed to make it to the final.

12 December 2018: Theresa May wins vote of no confidence

Conservative MPs who are unhappy with the prime minister's performance trigger a vote of no confidence in her as party leader - which she wins by 200 to 117.

Ariana Grande is in the middle of a six-week run at the top of the charts with Thank U, Next.

16 January 2019: Theresa May wins another vote of no confidence

This time, the vote of no confidence is for the whole of parliament to vote on - not just the Conservatives. It comes after the prime minister's Brexit deal was voted down by MPs.

Theresa May wins again - this time 325 to 306.

In the National Television Awards, Ant and Dec win - again - for best presenter, making it 18 wins in a row.

18 February 2019: MPs quit their parties

Seven Labour MPs quit their party because of issues which include Brexit. They're joined by another Labour and three Conservative MPs over the next few days.

Meanwhile, there is a new twist in the story of Empire actor Jussie Smollett - who had claimed he was attacked two men in a homophobic and racist incident.

Police in Chicago say the "trajectory of the investigation" has changed and later arrest and charge him "disorderly conduct/filing a false police report".

