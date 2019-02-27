Image copyright Getty Images

Little Mix, The 1975 and Miley Cyrus will play Radio 1's Big Weekend, with the location announced as Middlesbrough.

The music festival will take place at Stewart Park and will also feature performances from Zara Larsson, Mabel and Khalid.

Making the announcement on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Greg James said: "I can't wait to take some of the best acts on the planet to Middlesbrough."

Big Weekend will be on 25 and 26 May.

Image caption Little Mix previously performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull in 2017

Little Mix say they are "so excited" to perform at the event, now in its 16th year.

It'll be the fourth time The 1975, who won two Brit Awards last week, have played Big Weekend but they said it's "great to be coming back, this time as headliners".

More names will be added to the line-up at a later date.

Who has performed at Big Weekend in recent years?

2018: Swansea - Sam Smith, Florence and the Machine, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

2017: Hull - Katy Perry, Kasabian, Lorde and Biffy Clyro

2016: Exeter - Mumford & Sons, Bastille, Coldplay and Ellie Goulding

2015: Norwich - Foo Fighters, Muse, Rita Ora and George Ezra

2014: Glasgow - Calvin Harris, One Direction, Paolo Nutini and Kings of Leon

The Mayor of Middlesbrough, Dave Budd, described the announcement as "a major coup for Middlesbrough" and he's looking forward to "welcoming the world" to his town.

More information on how to get tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

