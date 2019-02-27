Image copyright Nintendo / YouTube

Nintendo has unveiled the trailer for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, the next instalments in the franchise for its Switch console.

In 2018, family-friendly remakes of the original Red and Blue games were released for the Switch and became huge hits.

But Sword and Shield are brand new Pokemon games with new monsters to collect and new worlds to explore.

They also mark the first 'real' Pokemon games for a home console.

The Pokemon series made its name on handheld consoles and later on mobile phones in Pokemon Go.

Spin-off titles, such as Pokemon Stadium and fighting game Pokken Tournament have been hugely successful on consoles.

Image copyright Nintendo / YouTube Image caption Players will battle against other Pokemon trainers - just like they've done in the games for 23 years

This is what it looks like.

The new game takes places in a region called Galar and Nintendo promise a mix of "idyllic countryside and contemporary cities—vast plains and snow-covered mountains."

Image copyright Nintendo / YouTube Image caption The game's graphics are similar to Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, which was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2018

Players will start the game with one of three starting Pokemon, all brand new to the game.

They are grass-based chimp Grookey, fire-rabbit Scorbunny and water lizard Sobble.

'Fans have been waiting for a game like this'

Pokemon super-fan Dan Maher says the new trailer looks "fantastic' and is an "overhaul" for the long-running series.

"We've been waiting to see a Pokemon game that plays like we know and love them, but reflects modern graphic sensibilities," he tells Newsbeat.

"So to see one that recreates Pokemon in full 3D is great."

He believes Nintendo - and developers Game Freak - have been reluctant to put the game on a home console, as portability was part of the appeal of Pokemon since day one.

But since the Switch acts as both a home and portable console, he says it's the "perfect opportunity to allow that experience to continue but still enjoyed in the home as well."

Oh, and he'll be choosing Scorbunny as his starting Pokemon.

Sword and Shield was announced on international Pokemon Day

The game was announced on 27 February, also known as Pokemon Day to fans of the series.

That's the date the original games were released in Japan in 1996.

And 23 years after it's original release, Pokemon is set for a huge year in 2019.

As well as the new games, the collectable, ball-dwelling creatures will make their first live-action movie appearance in Detective Pikachu.

A new trailer was released for that earlier this week.

It stars Ryan Reynolds as a coffee-drinking Pikachu and Rita Ora in an unknown role.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are expected to be released later in 2019.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.