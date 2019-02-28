Image copyright PA

"I'm gagging for a roast," says Little Mix's Jade from halfway up a mountain.

She's talking to Newsbeat from Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which she's climbing along with bandmate Leigh-Anne and other celebrities for Comic Relief.

"I'm going straight to Toby Carvery when I get home."

Jade didn't go on the trip empty-handed, though.

"I've brought a whole tuck shop. I'm actually very proud of myself how prepared I've been snack-wise," she says.

"I've brought strawberry laces, chocolate digestives, rhubarb and custards... and actually it really helps when you're really struggling during the walk."

But it's a tweet from BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker which gets Jade laughing - of her coming back from the toilet.

"Yeah, I had a bit of a struggle the other day, I'm not going to lie," Jade says.

"For the first time I had to do a 'wild bush extravaganza.'"

She adds: "The poo chat has been quite common in the camp, because it's actually quite important to check how your bowels are doing every day."

"It's very weird how quickly you lose all dignity here.

"But you've gotta make light of it, you've gotta laugh."

Also on the trip is ex-MP Ed Balls - who gave the group a very posh rendition of Shout Out To My Ex.

Dani Dyer, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong are also on the trip.

Jade says it's a really supportive atmosphere in the camp, with a day until they reach the top.

"Because we're at that last bit, that home stretch, everyone's feeling it now - we just want to get to the end of it and get through it."

"When we reach the summit we'll probably all bawl our eyes out. And then we'll finally have a shower, which is going to be the best shower of our lives."

Leigh-Anne was also meant to speak to Newsbeat but was feeling too ill with altitude sickness.

"She's got quite a bad headache today but we're all looking after her and we're going to get through this together," says Jade.

"Mentally and physically, we've pretty much all had a bout of altitude sickness now.

"I was really ill a couple of days ago. The sickness and bad tummy and dizziness, headache.

"We've all had it and we've got each other through."

"We came to the realisation last night that if people keep on donating, every step we make to the summit could benefit someone's life, could save people's lives.

"It's so, so important and that's why we need people to keep donating and helping us out over here."

