Ariana Grande has said her fans and music "really saved my life" after a difficult year.

2018 was a hard year for her following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September and the end of her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson in October after seven months together.

The singer told fans on Instagram that she is "still healing".

She is about to embark on her third tour.

The 25-year-old admitted she is feeling emotional about going out on the road.

"I just want to say how grateful I am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain," she wrote.

"I can't really fathom all that has happened over the past few years.

"I don't even really know where I'm going with this post but I'm just grateful to be here still."

She admitted that it was making her emotional, saying she was going to "cry a lot" writing the post.

"A few months ago I told my team I wasn't even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all," she added.

"My friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around.

"I'm still healing but I feel a lot lighter as of late and I think this is really going to be such a beautiful time.

"Thank you for everything. I am so deeply and eternally grateful."

It was recently announced that Grande will return to Manchester to headline the city's Pride in August, two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in the city.

There were complaints among some Pride fans when ticket prices were raised to £71 for a weekend pass - up from £30 last year.

Others expressed concerns that Grande's appearance would attract people who did not support the LGBT movement.

Ariana Grande responded to the backlash on Twitter.

She said Pride events have been headlined by artists "of all sexual orientations and genders, including straight allies like Cher and Kylie Minogue".

The singer added that she was not claiming to be "the hero of the community or the face of the LGBTQ rights movement".

"I just wanna put on a show that makes my LGBTQ fans feel special and celebrated and supported. That's all I wanna do," she added.

She also responded to complaints about ticket price increases, saying they were "out of her control".

