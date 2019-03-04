Image copyright Getty Images

Netflix has defended itself against backlash to its Oscars run after some filmmakers - including Steven Spielberg - have criticised its films being in the awards ceremony.

The streaming service tweeted that they "love cinema" but feel it should be easier for people who can't get to theatres to see films.

The Netflix film Roma got 10 Oscar nominations and won three.

It was expected to win the best picture award but was beaten by Green Book.

Skip Twitter post by @NetflixFilm We love cinema. Here are some things we also love:



-Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art



These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019 Report

Steven Spielberg, the legendary director who has made films such as Jurassic Park and ET, is part of the Academy - the organisation which gives out the awards.

The issue's expected to come up at an Academy meeting next month, according to IndieWire.

Last year, the director said that Netflix films should compete in the Emmys - the awards for TV shows, as he argued the company produces TV movies.

Netflix does release some of its films in cinemas for a few weeks so it can qualify for awards such as the Oscars.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Director Ava DuVernay disagrees with Steven Spielberg

At an awards show in February, Steven Spielberg said that he loves TV but "the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience."

Netflix's tweet didn't specifically reference Steven Spielberg or the Oscars, but it comes after a weekend of reports that changes to the Oscars would be discussed.

Director Ava DuVernay, who's made films such as A Wrinkle in Time and Selma, tweeted to say she felt differently to Spielberg.

She was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for her Netflix documentary 13th, about the US prison system.

Skip Twitter post by @ava Dear @TheAcademy, This is a Board of Governors meeting. And regular branch members can’t be there. But I hope if this is true, that you’ll have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently. Thanks, Ava DuVernay. https://t.co/DFBLVWhiJj — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @ava One of the things I value about Netflix is that it distributes black work far/wide. 190 countries will get WHEN THEY SEE US. Here’s a promo for South Africa. I’ve had just one film distributed wide internationally. Not SELMA. Not WRINKLE. It was 13TH. By Netflix. That matters. https://t.co/lpn1FFSfgG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 3, 2019 Report

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.