Image copyright Getty Images

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has shared a picture showing how she self-harmed as a result of an abusive relationship.

The graphic image was part of a series of posts on Instagram and Twitter.

They were accompanied by the hashtag #IAmNotOk - a movement highlighting domestic abuse.

She also put up pictures from a 2010 photoshoot explaining she was "emaciated, depressed and could barely stand" at the time.

'I was desperate'

The actress, known for playing Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series, has spoken out about an abusive ex boyfriend in the past but in this latest post she explains how the impact of that relationship led to her purposefully hurting herself.

Alongside the image of her self-inflicted injuries she writes: "[Two] years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self harm.

"When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him.

"It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave."

Image copyright @evanrachelwood

Reflecting back on the 2010 photoshoot with the fashion label Gucci for Elle magazine, she reveals how her physical and mental health suffered, as a result of the abuse she was experiencing.

"The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship," she explains.

"I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day."

Her comments prompted Evans' followers to share their experiences, opening up about what they have suffered using the hashtag #IAmNotOk, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

She revealed an image of her back with injuries she says were from being whipped at the hands of an ex partner.

Image copyright @esmebianco

"The injuries you see are real," she says.

"The whipping that gave me these wounds was filmed in the name of "art".

"I used to look at this photo with pride because I thought it was a sign of great devotion to my abuser. Now I look at it with horror. "

In 2018, Rachel Evan Wood gave evidence about her experiences of violence and sexual assault to Congress in the US.

It was in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act.

At the time she said she was raped by an ex-partner while unconscious and was "mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them".

If you're being affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can find help at the BBC Advice pages.

