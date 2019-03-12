Image copyright Getty Images

As a club in crisis, Real Madrid is looking to an old flame to try and turn their fortunes around.

It's been announced their former boss, Galáctico legend Zinedine Zidane, is to return as manager just 10 months after he walked away from the role.

But could the return of an old face really help Real's woes?

Whatever happens - he certainly isn't the first football manager to get a second chance at the same club.

Harry Redknapp

Club: Portsmouth

Years: 2002-2004, 2005-2008

The last English manager to win a major English trophy, Redknapp became the face of Portsmouth's less-than-ordinary foray into top-flight football in the Noughties.

Promotion to the Premier League in 2003 and preserving their position there the following season had Pompey fans chanting his name. But a falling out with chairman Milan Mandaric ultimately cost him his job, and in the summer of 2004 he was gone.

After a short-lived stint with bitter-rivals Southampton, Harry "Houdini" smoothed over his differences with the board and returned to the blue side of the M27 in 2005.

In his last spell at the club he won the FA Cup, before leaving for Tottenham in 2008.

Jose Mourinho

Club: Chelsea

Years: 2004-2007, 2013-2015

The three-time Premier League winner has always found a way of working his name into the headlines - just not always for the right reasons.

The self-proclaimed "Special One" had his first taste of English football when he took control of Chelsea's newly-renovated side in 2004, and it was in London that he would forge his legacy.

Mourinho led Chelsea to become double league champions in the seasons of 2004/05 and 2005/06, but during a disappointing 2007 he dared club owner Roman Abramovich to let him go - and he did.

Returning to Chelsea for the 2012/13 season, the next year Mourinho would go onto guide the Blues to a League Cup and Premier League title.

But on 17 December 2015, with Chelsea sitting in 16th place and a point above relegation, Mourinho was ousted for a second time.

Fabio Capello

Club: Real Madrid

Years: 1996-1997 and 2006-2007

Well known for his time on the international scene, Capello first rose through the ranks of domestic football to manage Milan and Real Madrid.

His two stints at the Bernabeu were short but successful, winning La Liga in both 1997 and 2007.

In his first spell he developed the talents of Raul and Roberto Carlos. In his second, David Beckham and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Despite his success, his 'negative style' of football never bought him the love of the Madrid fans. After winning the title in 2006/07, he was sacked.

Kenny Dalglish

Club: Liverpool

Years: 1985-1991 and 2011-2012

Loved by many in Merseyside who wear red, Dalglish forged an almost unbreakable bond with the club as both a player and a manager.

His first season with Liverpool in 1985 saw him guide the Reds to the double, and in 1988 and 1990 he won the First Division title twice more.

Dalglish quit as Liverpool manager in 1991. 20 years later, he returned to Anfield on an interim basis.

Landing the permanent role due to a string of positive results in 2011, the Scotsman went on to win the League Cup but was sacked at the end of the season.

Neil Lennon

Club: Celtic

Years: 2010-2014, 2019

Returning to Celtic in 2019 after Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City, Lennon said that it was "an honour" to manage the club for a second time.

The Northern Irish manager won five Scottish Premiership titles during his first spell in charge, before quitting.

His life away from the pitch often grabbed the media's eye, and at times clouded his success.

But with Celtic going for a 'triple treble' this season, those difficulties could well be quickly forgotten.

Other managers who have returned to former clubs:

Kevin Keegan, Newcastle, 1992-97, 2008

Claudio Ranieri, Roma, 2009-11, 2019

Marcello Lippi, Juventus, 1994-99, 2001-04

Sir Matt Busby, Manchester United, 1945-69, 1970-71

Louis Van Gaal, Barcelona, 1997-2000, 2002-03

Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil, 2001-02, 2012-14

