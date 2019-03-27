Image copyright Getty Images

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she falls in love with people because of their "soul" not their "gender".

The 23-year-old, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, says she never expected to settle down so young but "once you've found the right person you just know".

"I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know," she told Rolling Stone magazine.

When asked about the girls part she added: "Everyone experiments."

Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, hasn't stated how she identifies - but her comments suggest she may be pansexual.

Pansexual people are attracted to someone for their personality - regardless of their gender.

Miley Cyrus and Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie both identify as pansexual.

'People are more willing to talk about it'

Hafsa Qureshi, 25, from Birmingham, is bisexual and says celebrities who talk about their gender or sexual identity should be celebrated.

"I think it's a fantastic thing - it will allow younger people to feel able to express themselves and to define themselves how they want to."

YouTuber Lilly Singh came out as bisexual in February, saying she considers her sexuality one of her "superpowers."

While Sam Smith recently said he identifies as non-binary, meaning he doesn't identify as being either male or female.

Hafsa says it can put extra pressure on celebrities when they're more open about their sexuality or gender.

"When Sam Smith came out as non-binary, it's something the public conscious isn't aware of as much compared to other issues on the spectrum.

"It's a lot of pressure on them to represent non-binary people and be a voice for them and that can be a lot of pressure."

Hafsa says when she tells people she's bisexual now they're a lot more accepting.

"People are more willing to talk about it and people are more curious, whereas in the past it was a bit more uncomfortable."

