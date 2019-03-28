Image copyright Getty Images

Jussie Smollett's lawyer has accused authorities of "continuing their campaign" against the actor.

The Empire star had been accused of arranging a fake racist and homophobic attack on himself in Chicago in January.

On Tuesday all the charges against him were dropped - but the city's mayor called that move "a whitewash".

Jussie's lawyer says "the case is closed" and "no public official has the right to violate" her client's rights.

Patricia Brown Holmes says the 36-year-old star "is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law".

She said: "We respectfully request all government agencies involved live up to the ethical tenants of their office.

"The case was dismissed. We should all allow Mr Smollett to move on with his life as a free citizen."

Jussie Smollett claims two men beat him up and put a noose around his neck on 29 January.

In February he was charged with filing a false police report.

In yet another twist to the case, all the charges against him were dropped on 26 March.

But since then Chicago police and the city's mayor, Rahm Emanuel, have been publicly very critical of the actor.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: "Smollett dragged city's reputation through mud"

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Jussie had dragged Chicago's reputation "through the mud".

While Rahm Emanuel maintains that Jussie has lied about the alleged attack for "self promotion".

Illinois prosecutor Joe Magats said the charges were dropped because Jussie forfeited a $10,000 (£7,600) bond payment and carried out community service.

Mr Magats said Jussie "is not a victim of a hate crime".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.